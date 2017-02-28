See which Butler County school district pays the most in property taxes
Residents of Butler County's Middletown City Schools pay more than two times the school district property taxes per year than their peers in Ross Local School District despite the fact that Middletown earned a D in achievement on the Ohio School Report Card for 2015-16 and Ross earned a B. School district property taxes vary significantly from ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Goebelguzzler
|23
|tony dozier (Jan '10)
|Sat
|jame
|27
|Middletown woman charged in ex-husband's murder...
|Feb 17
|Kelly
|1
|Gentleman Looking for Lady
|Feb 16
|A Hillary Deport...
|1
|Brittney
|Feb 14
|Julia Campbell
|1
|Police issue traffic ticket for over $37,000 (Apr '09)
|Feb 6
|ziggy
|3
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Feb 2
|whome
|16
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC