Police: Woman called 911 to say she shot her ex in the head
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police issue traffic ticket for over $37,000 (Apr '09)
|Mon
|ziggy
|3
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Feb 2
|whome
|16
|Horse Information
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|1
|Goofy guy at Post Office
|Jan 31
|MoonBeam
|2
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Jan 31
|Blake
|22
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Jan 27
|Skankhunter42
|38
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC