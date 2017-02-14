Passed out woman flips off police, ch...

Passed out woman flips off police, charged with OVIThe woman was...

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

A woman was charged with OVI after police found her passed out in her vehicle Saturday morning, and when she woke up, she flipped off Middletown police officers. She failed to appear for her arraignment Monday morning in Middletown Municipal Court, officials said.

