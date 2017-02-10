Middletown woman charged in ex-husban...

Middletown woman charged in ex-husband's murder makes first court appearance

Wednesday Feb 8

The woman accused of shooting her ex-husband to death inside a Middletown home made her first court appearance Wednesday. Dawn Shearer called 911 to report shooting 45-year-old Anthony "Tony" Shearer in the head during an argument in the 3600 block of Ellis Way, Middletown police said in a prepared statement Tuesday morning.

