Man busted for arson after his pacemaker snitched on him
A story out of small-town Ohio currently making the rounds online should serve as a cautionary tale for would-be crooks: if you're gonna lie to the cops, make sure you're not wearing any tracking devices that could throw off your alibi. A 59-year-old man from Middletown, Ohio was indicted on charges of arson and fraud after police inspected data from his pacemaker, which didn't match up to his story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horse Information
|Tue
|Concerned
|1
|Goofy guy at Post Office
|Tue
|MoonBeam
|2
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Blake
|22
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Jan 27
|Skankhunter42
|38
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Jan 22
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Anyone know nikki cox from franklin ohio.
|Jan 18
|Big John
|2
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC