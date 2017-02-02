Man busted for arson after his pacema...

Man busted for arson after his pacemaker snitched on him

A story out of small-town Ohio currently making the rounds online should serve as a cautionary tale for would-be crooks: if you're gonna lie to the cops, make sure you're not wearing any tracking devices that could throw off your alibi. A 59-year-old man from Middletown, Ohio was indicted on charges of arson and fraud after police inspected data from his pacemaker, which didn't match up to his story.

