Man busted for arson after his pacemaker snitched on him

A story out of small-town Ohio currently making the rounds online should serve as a cautionary tale for would-be crooks: if you're gonna lie to the cops, make sure you're not wearing any tracking devices that could throw off your alibi. A 59-year-old man from Middletown, Ohio was indicted on charges of arson and fraud after police inspected data from his pacemaker, which didn't match up to his story.

