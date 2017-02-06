Facebook Post Led to Arson Arrest in OH Church Fire
Feb. 02--MIDDLETOWN -- A Facebook post led to the arrest of a Middletown teen who allegedly set a fire the caused $450,000 in damages to a church. Middletown dispatchers received a call about 12:20 p.m. from a woman who said she had received a Facebook post from a teen indicating "he has been off his meds, broke into the church, stole money and set the church on fire," according to documents obtained by this news outlet.
