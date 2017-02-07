Data on man's pacemaker led to his arrest on arson charges
Police charged a Middletown, Ohio, man with aggravated arson and insurance fraud after data on his pacemaker was inconsistent with his claims about his physical activity when his house burned down. Police said they charged Ross Compton, 59, after obtaining a warrant to search the pacemaker, report WLWT and the Journal-News .
