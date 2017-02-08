Arsonist's Heart Wasn't in It; Pacema...

Arsonist's Heart Wasn't in It; Pacemaker Data Leads to His Arrest

When you tell police that you threw packed suitcases of your belongings out of your burning home, after breaking the glass out of your bedroom window with a walking stick, and also tell them you have an artificial heart, they may be a little skeptical. In fact, they might ask to see some of the data from that electronic heart monitor, you know, just to check on your heart rate before, during, and after that fire.

