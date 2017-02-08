Arsonist's Heart Wasn't in It; Pacemaker Data Leads to His Arrest
When you tell police that you threw packed suitcases of your belongings out of your burning home, after breaking the glass out of your bedroom window with a walking stick, and also tell them you have an artificial heart, they may be a little skeptical. In fact, they might ask to see some of the data from that electronic heart monitor, you know, just to check on your heart rate before, during, and after that fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police issue traffic ticket for over $37,000 (Apr '09)
|Mon
|ziggy
|3
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Feb 2
|whome
|16
|Horse Information
|Jan 31
|Concerned
|1
|Goofy guy at Post Office
|Jan 31
|MoonBeam
|2
|Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13)
|Jan 31
|Blake
|22
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Jan 27
|Skankhunter42
|38
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC