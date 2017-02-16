A man detailed his escape from a burn...

A man detailed his escape from a burning house. His pacemaker told police a different story

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Jewish World Review

As the fire spread through Ross Compton's $400,000 home, the Middletown, Ohio, man knew he had to get out, but first he had to grab a few things. He packed some of his clothes and other belongings in a suitcase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gentleman Looking for Lady 16 hr A Hillary Deport... 1
Brittney Feb 14 Julia Campbell 1
News Police issue traffic ticket for over $37,000 (Apr '09) Feb 6 ziggy 3
why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16) Feb 2 whome 16
Horse Information Jan 31 Concerned 1
Goofy guy at Post Office Jan 31 MoonBeam 2
Check out our new Trenton Talk site! (Jul '13) Jan 31 Blake 22
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,927,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC