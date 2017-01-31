Woman killed in Middletown crash
Rita Matthews, 62, was driving southbound on University Blvd., when she left the road and struck a curb, overturning the car, according to the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Investigators said Matthew was thrown from the car and became trapped under her vehicle.
