Woman killed in Middletown crash

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Rita Matthews, 62, was driving southbound on University Blvd., when she left the road and struck a curb, overturning the car, according to the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Investigators said Matthew was thrown from the car and became trapped under her vehicle.

