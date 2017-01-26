Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot...

Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Whiznews.com

A woman accused of arranging to have her estranged husband killed has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted conspiracy to commit aggravated murder in southwestern Ohio. Court officials say 42-year-old Shelly Carter, of Madison Township, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

