Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty
A woman accused of arranging to have her estranged husband killed has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted conspiracy to commit aggravated murder in southwestern Ohio. Court officials say 42-year-old Shelly Carter, of Madison Township, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Skankhunter42
|38
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Jan 22
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Anyone know nikki cox from franklin ohio.
|Jan 18
|Big John
|2
|Black Community in Middletown (Sep '13)
|Jan 16
|Jo Spencer
|21
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|2
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|15
