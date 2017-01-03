Western Shield acquires Inline Label ...

Western Shield acquires Inline Label Company

1 hr ago Read more: Label & Narrow Web

Western Shield Label Company has announced the acquisition of Inline Label Company. Providing a range of complementary flexographic label printing, the Middletown, OH-based company supports Western Shield's continued growth plans and accelerates entry into new and adjacent markets.

