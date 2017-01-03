Western Shield acquires Inline Label Company
Western Shield Label Company has announced the acquisition of Inline Label Company. Providing a range of complementary flexographic label printing, the Middletown, OH-based company supports Western Shield's continued growth plans and accelerates entry into new and adjacent markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.
Comments
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kirsten Newman
|Dec 28
|Skankhunter42
|2
|3 missing women, 1 found dead
|Dec 23
|Censored by US Go...
|16
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|sosad
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|Local physician....quack!
|Dec 13
|Disgruntled
|8
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC