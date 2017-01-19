Van and train collide in Middletown.

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Fire officials in Akron say evidence indicates that the Dec. 3 blaze began in the kitchen and that one burner of the gas stove was turned on MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges.

