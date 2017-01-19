Van and train collide in Middletown.

Fire officials in Akron say evidence indicates that the Dec. 3 blaze began in the kitchen and that one burner of the gas stove was turned on MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.