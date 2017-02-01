Trump supporters say they are happy with immigration order

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside Tom Bradley International Terminal as protests against President Trump's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries continue at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.

