Toddler found alone outside, mother cited for child endangerment
A Middletown woman has been cited for child endangerment after neighbors said a baby was left alone for 30 minutes in the front yard screaming and crying. Police said the incident happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m. when a toddler was standing in the yard on Hood Avenue in Middletown Monday night.
