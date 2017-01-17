Toddler found alone outside, mother c...

Toddler found alone outside, mother cited for child endangerment

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A Middletown woman has been cited for child endangerment after neighbors said a baby was left alone for 30 minutes in the front yard screaming and crying. Police said the incident happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m. when a toddler was standing in the yard on Hood Avenue in Middletown Monday night.

