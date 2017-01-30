Police said the dog is in good health.
Middletown police originally responded to a call of a dog that had been struck by a car and was stuck in the engine, according to their Facebook page. Upon arrival, officer French found that the the dog had not been struck, but had been running in traffic and ran under a car for shelter before climbing into the engine.
