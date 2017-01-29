OSP believes alcohol contributed to deadly crash in Middletown
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to The University of Dayton women's basketball team won its eighth straight game and 11th of the last 12 with an impressive 81-51 win over Rhod The northern tour of the Reds Caravan made its annual visit to the national Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday. According to a release from the Ohio State Patrol, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m Sunday on North University Boulevard at Manchester Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middletown Gangs (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Skankhunter42
|38
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Jan 22
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Anyone know nikki cox from franklin ohio.
|Jan 18
|Big John
|2
|Black Community in Middletown (Sep '13)
|Jan 16
|Jo Spencer
|21
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|2
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|15
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC