OH Man Faces Charges for Fire at His Home
Jan. 26--BUTLER COUNTY -- A Middletown man is now facing felony charges in connection with a fire that destroyed his house in September. Ross Compton, 59, has been indicted by a Butler County grand jury on felony charges of aggravated arson and insurance fraud for allegedly starting the fire on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops
|Jan 22
|Oak
|2
|Sexting
|Jan 22
|Ready4 fun
|1
|Anyone know nikki cox from franklin ohio.
|Jan 18
|Big John
|2
|Black Community in Middletown (Sep '13)
|Jan 16
|Jo Spencer
|21
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|2
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|15
|Master seeing sub
|Jan 10
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC