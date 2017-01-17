OH: BCRTA Plans Bus Route Connecting ...

OH: BCRTA Plans Bus Route Connecting Monroe, Middletown, South Dayton

Jan. 22--BUTLER COUNTY -- By early fall, Butler County residents will be able to take a bus from Monroe or Middletown to a hub in South Dayton and connect with the transit networks that serve Dayton as well as Montgomery and Greene counties. For the past several months, officials from Middletown and Monroe as well as the Butler County Regional Transit Authority and the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority, have been discussing the possibility of a new bus route that would service Middletown and Monroe employers and shopping areas, and connect to the south Dayton RTA hub on Lyons Road in Miami Twp.

