Mild winter reduced cargo at port
Toledo-area drivers and most businesses may have welcomed a mild winter last year, but it bit into the amount of cargo moving through the city's port. The six-figure drop in the amount of rock salt delivered to Toledo docks wasn't enough to keep the Port of Toledo from reporting an overall increase in cargo tonnage during 2016, however, thanks in large part to rebounding coal traffic and growth in metals and bulk liquids, a year-end report from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority shows.
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|2
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|Jan 10
|Ashley
|15
|Master seeing sub
|Jan 10
|David
|1
|Drugs
|Jan 8
|Social Rot Hater
|5
|Charlie Grimes
|Jan 5
|TruthIsAlwaysBest
|1
|Kirsten Newman
|Dec 28
|Skankhunter42
|2
|3 missing women, 1 found dead
|Dec 23
|Censored by US Go...
|16
