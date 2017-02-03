Judge Piper sworn in by sheriff -
Administering the Oath of Office to Judge Robin N. Piper is Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. Melissa Spurlock, former legal assistant to Judge Piper and a current employee of the Butler County Sheriff's Office, is shown holding the Bible during the swearing in.
