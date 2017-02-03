Hillbilly Energy

In late June last year, Hillbilly Elegy , J.D. Vance's memoir of his tumultuous childhood lived on the border between Appalachia and the Rust Belt, appeared in bookstores, attracting little notice. A month later, an interview Vance did about the book with The American Conservative went viral, melting down this magazine's internet server three times and propelling the book to the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative.