Fire officials trying to determine ca...

Fire officials trying to determine cause of Ohio church fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Whiznews.com

Fire officials say the blaze at Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown that started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday damaged a large portion of the church, including its day care center. No injuries were reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Middletown Gangs (Apr '13) Jan 27 Skankhunter42 38
Cops Jan 22 Oak 2
Sexting Jan 22 Ready4 fun 1
Anyone know nikki cox from franklin ohio. Jan 18 Big John 2
Black Community in Middletown (Sep '13) Jan 16 Jo Spencer 21
middletown needs bigger jail for blacks Jan 10 Ashley 2
why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16) Jan 10 Ashley 15
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,340 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC