Birth: Dominic Elroy Bilbrey

Birth: Dominic Elroy Bilbrey

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Donnie and Rebecca Bilbrey of Middletown, Ohio, would like to announce the birth of their baby boy, Dominic Elroy Bilbrey. Dominic arrived at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown at 6:33 p.m. Dec. 3, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cops Sun Oak 2
Sexting Sun Ready4 fun 1
Anyone know nikki cox from franklin ohio. Jan 18 Big John 2
Black Community in Middletown (Sep '13) Jan 16 Jo Spencer 21
middletown needs bigger jail for blacks Jan 10 Ashley 2
why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16) Jan 10 Ashley 15
Master seeing sub Jan 10 David 1
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Middletown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC