a Hospital system closes three heart care offices in Southwest Ohio
Dayton-based Premier Health revealed today that a group of cardiologists has stopped seeing patients in Mason, Middletown and Trenton.
Comments
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why so many blacks in Middletown, Ohio? (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|DrBlack
|13
|Drugs
|16 hr
|Social Rot Hater
|5
|Charlie Grimes
|Jan 5
|TruthIsAlwaysBest
|1
|Kirsten Newman
|Dec 28
|Skankhunter42
|2
|3 missing women, 1 found dead
|Dec 23
|Censored by US Go...
|16
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
