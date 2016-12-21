The Daily 202: Why the author of - Hillbilly Elegy' is moving home to Ohio
Hillbilly Elegy" continues to be near the top of the bestseller list and appears on every major publication's end-of-year list of notable books. Now author J.D. Vance wants to use his newfound fame and fortune to return home to Ohio and make a difference - and maybe one day run for office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kirsten Newman
|Wed
|Skankhunter42
|2
|3 missing women, 1 found dead
|Dec 23
|Censored by US Go...
|16
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|sosad
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|Local physician....quack!
|Dec 13
|Disgruntled
|8
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC