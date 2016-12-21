Officials warn of phony Duke Energy employees in Middletown
There is a warning out for Duke Energy customers: Middletown residents are reporting that two men are pretending to be Duke employees so they can get inside people's homes. Neighbors said it has happened in different neighborhoods from Oxford State Road to Columbia Avenue.
