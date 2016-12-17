Middletown man arrested in fatal shoo...

Middletown man arrested in fatal shooting of wife

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Police were called to 2905 Wilbraham Road just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found 42-year-old Cassie Sanders dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.

