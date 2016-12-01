Manager arrested, 30 cats rescued from Middletown animal sanctuary
A Butler County woman was arrested after authorities said 30 cats were rescued from an animal sanctuary she ran in Middletown. Leslie Martin, 31, was charged with cruelty to a companion animal after sheriff's deputies and the county dog warden searched Heart's Rescue Sanctuary on Breiel Boulevard, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N*****s make me sick (Mar '16)
|Dec 20
|Skankhunter42
|5
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|sosad
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|Local physician....quack!
|Dec 13
|Disgruntled
|8
|Jealous Shirley.
|Dec 10
|grandma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC