Grinch steals insurance agency's Christmas tree
It is unclear whether the owner of Redding Insurance Agency in Middletown, Ohio, had insured the 7-foot blue spruce that he planted six years ago - but he says he will be installing video surveillance cameras. A thief apparently chopped down the tree, which stood outside of the insurance agency's office as reported Tuesday on Ohio's Fox News affiliate Fox 19 Now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N*****s make me sick (Mar '16)
|Dec 20
|Skankhunter42
|5
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|sosad
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|Local physician....quack!
|Dec 13
|Disgruntled
|8
|Jealous Shirley.
|Dec 10
|grandma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC