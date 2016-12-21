Fitch Rates Miami University (OH) Revs 'AA'; Outlook Stable
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation the week of Jan. 9. Proceeds will refund certain outstanding series 2007 general receipts bonds, finance certain campus improvements and pay costs of issuance. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'AA' rating on $522.1 million of Miami University's outstanding general receipts bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N*****s make me sick (Mar '16)
|Dec 20
|Skankhunter42
|5
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|sosad
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|Local physician....quack!
|Dec 13
|Disgruntled
|8
|Jealous Shirley.
|Dec 10
|grandma
|4
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC