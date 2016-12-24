Best-selling author returning to Ohio to try to help
After writing and talking repeatedly about the problems facing the kind of people he grew up with, best-selling author J.D. Vance is coming back to his home state to try to do something to make things better. Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy," with colorful tales and observations from his life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky, was among 2016's most prominent nonfiction books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs
|31 min
|Meme
|1
|Kirsten Newman
|Dec 28
|Skankhunter42
|2
|3 missing women, 1 found dead
|Dec 23
|Censored by US Go...
|16
|Paul Byrd
|Dec 17
|germantown
|3
|go trump
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|middletown needs bigger jail for blacks
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
|sosad
|Dec 13
|psoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC