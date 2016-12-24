Best-selling author returning to Ohio...

Best-selling author returning to Ohio to try to help

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Toledo Blade

After writing and talking repeatedly about the problems facing the kind of people he grew up with, best-selling author J.D. Vance is coming back to his home state to try to do something to make things better. Vance's "Hillbilly Elegy," with colorful tales and observations from his life in the Ohio Rust Belt city of Middletown and his familial home in rural eastern Kentucky, was among 2016's most prominent nonfiction books.

