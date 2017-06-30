Overturned Tractor Trailer Cleared - ...

Overturned Tractor Trailer Cleared - Southbound Reopened I-83 at Middletown Rd

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

The roadway was closed around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a tractor trailer carrying pallets of bottled water flipped over just south of the Middletown Road. The driver of the truck was injured and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middletown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to frederick (Oct '16) Jun 5 FredNeck 2
News Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s... May '17 Michu Pichu 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar '17 Disinfectant 29
News School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen... Jan '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 1
News South Mountain Spring Festival in Frederick, MD (Apr '15) Apr '15 I Love Fun 1
ginny lee is a fat liar (Mar '10) Mar '14 Ariana Grande 3
See all Middletown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middletown Forum Now

Middletown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middletown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Middletown, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC