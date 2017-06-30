Overturned Tractor Trailer Cleared - Southbound Reopened I-83 at Middletown Rd
The roadway was closed around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a tractor trailer carrying pallets of bottled water flipped over just south of the Middletown Road. The driver of the truck was injured and was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.
