MD Firefighters Break Ground on New Station
A ceremonial deed is signed Saturday after personnel from Frederick County Fire and Rescue broke ground on a new $6.2 million station in Middletown. June 17--Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel broke ground Saturday on a new multi-million dollar Middletown fire station with facilities to house firefighters around the clock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Middletown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to frederick (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|FredNeck
|2
|Baltimore City Council members call on ICE to s...
|May '17
|Michu Pichu
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Disinfectant
|29
|School employee fired for tweet aimed at studen...
|Jan '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|1
|South Mountain Spring Festival in Frederick, MD (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|I Love Fun
|1
|ginny lee is a fat liar (Mar '10)
|Mar '14
|Ariana Grande
|3
Find what you want!
Search Middletown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC