MD Firefighters Break Ground on New Station

A ceremonial deed is signed Saturday after personnel from Frederick County Fire and Rescue broke ground on a new $6.2 million station in Middletown. June 17--Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel broke ground Saturday on a new multi-million dollar Middletown fire station with facilities to house firefighters around the clock.

