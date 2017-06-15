Weekend Round Up June 15, 2017
This "Women Supporting Women: Sip & Shop Night" event will help fund a scholarship for one woman to participate in Her Corner Accelerator - a six-month in-person business growth program for women. LiLi The First, Baked by Yael, Style Me Bar and Via Umbria will donate 15 percent of all sales to the scholarship fund.
