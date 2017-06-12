Foreclosure may stall plans for polo ...

Foreclosure may stall plans for polo resort near Middleburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Fauquier.com

The future of a possible new polo-oriented resort on the outskirts of Middleburg may be in jeopardy in the wake of a foreclosure process recently instigated to recover more than $4 million owed by the principals involved in the polo project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middleburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookin Jun 10 syd 3
bj Jun 10 syd 4
same sex friends (May '16) May '17 junior 6
Donald Trump your President May '17 Joe Blow 2
Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 18
Whats Ur favorite TV commercial? (Dec '13) Aug '16 barney 3
Grossly Unhelpful Sheriff Deputy in Middleburg (Jun '16) Aug '16 curly 2
See all Middleburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middleburg Forum Now

Middleburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middleburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Middleburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC