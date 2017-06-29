Collaborative Asian Restaurant Chiko ...

Collaborative Asian Restaurant Chiko Opening July 7

Chiko , the combination Chinese-Korean restaurant spearheaded by Mandu co-founder Danny Lee, Matchbox Food Group co-founder Drew Kim, and The Source by Wolfgang Puck alum Scott Drewno, is offering up the first taste of what the fledgling Fried Rice Collective team plans to bring to the D.C. dining scene on July 7. Although the principals remain tight lipped about the opening menu - Lee prepares traditional and modern Korean cuisine at his family-run restaurants; Drewno was hailed for the dim sum and Chinese street food he served at The Source - the restaurant's social media feed reveals that the partners recently prepared a dish of spiced shrimp over rice porridge for a charity dinner at the ritzy Salamander Resort and Spa in Middleburg, Virginia.

