Tuesday is Give Choose day for scores of Loudoun County nonprofits
Nearly 100 local nonprofits will benefit from a one-day fundraising blitz in Loudoun and Fauquier counties Tuesday Give Choose, a fundraising campaign organized by The Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, expects to rake in tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations in just 24 hours beginning at midnight May 2 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Add your comments below
Middleburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|same sex friends (May '16)
|May 1
|junior
|6
|Donald Trump your President
|May 1
|Joe Blow
|2
|Vienna Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|18
|bad wolf public house
|Mar '17
|customer
|1
|Principal of Osbourn High in Manassas Park plac...
|Mar '17
|Sarah
|1
|bj
|Mar '17
|Robbie
|3
|Whats Ur favorite TV commercial? (Dec '13)
|Aug '16
|barney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Middleburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC