Tuesday is Give Choose day for scores...

Tuesday is Give Choose day for scores of Loudoun County nonprofits

Monday May 1 Read more: Loudoun Times

Nearly 100 local nonprofits will benefit from a one-day fundraising blitz in Loudoun and Fauquier counties Tuesday Give Choose, a fundraising campaign organized by The Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, expects to rake in tens of thousands of dollars for local organizations in just 24 hours beginning at midnight May 2 ... (more)

