Shot fired from pickup truck into tractor trailer results in guilty plea
A passenger inside that pickup surprised the driver when he fired a gun out of the window and into the cab of the tractor-trailer. Tony J. Thomas, 24, of Middleburg, Virginia, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court today to one misdemeanor count of simple assault by physical menace.
