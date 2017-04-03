Shot fired from pickup truck into tra...

Shot fired from pickup truck into tractor trailer results in guilty plea

Monday Mar 6 Read more: PennLive.com

A passenger inside that pickup surprised the driver when he fired a gun out of the window and into the cab of the tractor-trailer. Tony J. Thomas, 24, of Middleburg, Virginia, pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court today to one misdemeanor count of simple assault by physical menace.

