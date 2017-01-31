Ryan Arensdorf has been appointed Exe...

Ryan Arensdorf has been appointed Executive Chef at Salamander Hotels ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

P.O. Box 0769 Middleburg, VA 20118 United States Phone: +1 540 687 3710 Fax: +1 540 687 3117 Visit Website Salamander Resort & Spa, the luxury resort located outside Washington, D.C. in the heart of Virginias horse and wine country, welcomes Ryan Arensdorf as its executive chef. In this new role, Chef Arensdorf will oversee the resorts entire culinary operation, including Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, Gold Cup Wine Bar, in-room dining, and the catering and banquet offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Middleburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bj Jan 24 Robbie 2
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan 11 Blazey 2
smokin sausage Jan 11 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan 6 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec '16 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec '16 Rick 5
William A. Malcolm Dec '16 Alabama Slammer 1
See all Middleburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Middleburg Forum Now

Middleburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Middleburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Middleburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC