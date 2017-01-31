Ryan Arensdorf has been appointed Executive Chef at Salamander Hotels ...

P.O. Box 0769 Middleburg, VA 20118 United States Phone: +1 540 687 3710 Fax: +1 540 687 3117 Visit Website Salamander Resort & Spa, the luxury resort located outside Washington, D.C. in the heart of Virginias horse and wine country, welcomes Ryan Arensdorf as its executive chef. In this new role, Chef Arensdorf will oversee the resorts entire culinary operation, including Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, Gold Cup Wine Bar, in-room dining, and the catering and banquet offerings.

