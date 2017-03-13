Man accused of shooting at tractor-tr...

Man accused of shooting at tractor-trailer on I-81 heading to trial

Thursday Feb 23

A Virginia man accused of firing a semi-automatic pistol out of a pickup truck window at a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 is heading to trial. After a hearing Thursday in Cumberland County Court, Tony J. Thomas, 24, of Middleburg, Va., was listed for trial starting March 6. Thomas' girlfriend, Aurora A. Curran, was facing lesser charges in connection with the incident, but Senior Assistant District Attorney Nathan Boob said he dismissed Curran's charges on Wednesday because he will likely subpoena her to testify against Thomas.

