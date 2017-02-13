Hannah L. Bell Thomas J. St. Pierre
Hannah Lewis Bell and Thomas James St. Pierre were united in marriage by Minister Eugene Constantine Vogel Bell on December 31, 2016 at Upperville Baptist Church, Upperville, Virginia.
