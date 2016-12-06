Here Are Lots of Pictures of Dogs in ...

Here Are Lots of Pictures of Dogs in Christmas Outfits

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Washingtonian.com

Corgis and Great Pyrenees were among many representatives of dog breeds that lined up with high school bands, polo clubs, community groups and reenactment bands to march in Middleburg, Virginia's annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The event is a staple in the village and winds down Main Street for about a mile.

