Johnny Cash tribute show comes to Blue Chip Casino

Shawn Barker stars in The Man in Black, A Tribute to Johnny Cash at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa , Michigan City, Indiana, on Friday, 4 August at 8 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. Tickets, starting at $15, are on sale now at Ticketmaster or the Blue Chip Gift Box.

