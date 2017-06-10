Motorist admits being high when she k...

Motorist admits being high when she killed Mpls. artist in I-94 crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Star Tribune

A 53-year-old out of town motorist has pleaded guilty to being high on cocaine when she sped through a Minneapolis interstate median, sending her SUV airborne and killing the driver of a car who was a noted community advocate and artist. Nancy A. Scott, of Michigan City, Ind., received no plea deal from prosecutors; she will be sentenced on Aug. 22 in Hennepin County District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) May '17 MamD 2
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr '17 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,905 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC