Motorist admits being high when she killed Mpls. artist in I-94 crash
A 53-year-old out of town motorist has pleaded guilty to being high on cocaine when she sped through a Minneapolis interstate median, sending her SUV airborne and killing the driver of a car who was a noted community advocate and artist. Nancy A. Scott, of Michigan City, Ind., received no plea deal from prosecutors; she will be sentenced on Aug. 22 in Hennepin County District Court.
