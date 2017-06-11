Indiana rail line rerouting could cost residents homes
The South Bend Tribune reported that the proposed South Shore Line route near the South Bend International Airport is projected to cost up to $25 million. The line would cut 10 minutes off the trip to the airport by taking a more direct route through an area that contains hundreds of homes.
