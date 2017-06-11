Indiana rail line rerouting could cos...

Indiana rail line rerouting could cost residents homes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Daily Journal

The South Bend Tribune reported that the proposed South Shore Line route near the South Bend International Airport is projected to cost up to $25 million. The line would cut 10 minutes off the trip to the airport by taking a more direct route through an area that contains hundreds of homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) May 21 MamD 2
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr '17 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC