IN: South Shore Projects Approach Turning Point

June 25--The end of summer will mark a turning point for the two South Shore Line projects that have been years-long goals of the Northwest Indiana Commuter Transportation District. Intensified planning over the last several years has brought the West Lake Corridor and Double Track NWI projects to the verge of applications to the federal government for project ratings - the score that could lead to grants covering half the estimated $615 million cost of West Lake and $290 million cost of Double Track.

