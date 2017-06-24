45 Indiana taxes, fees increased duri...

45 Indiana taxes, fees increased during legislative session

21 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The increases affect everything from notary services to teacher background checks to fuel prices, The Times reported . Increases include a 10 cents-per-gallon gasoline tax increase starting July 1 and an additional $15 for new vehicle registrations.

