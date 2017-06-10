30 Laws in 30 Days: 'Baby Box' law in...

30 Laws in 30 Days: 'Baby Box' law intended to save newborn lives

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Indiana currently has two baby boxes in place. As soon as a parent opens up a baby box, the device immediately sends a 911 call and then sends another when the newborn is placed inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) May '17 MamD 2
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr '17 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC