Toll road plan mystifies officials

Toll road plan mystifies officials

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The man behind a plan to build a privately-funded toll road from Grundy County, IL, to Michigan City has said he's talked to state transportation planners and legislators, but the proposal remains a mystery - and far-fetched -- to them. Frank Patton, chairman of Great Lakes Basin Transportation, wants his $4 billion Daniel Burnham Expressway to extend 125 miles with 18 or so intersections at major highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr 19 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) Sep '15 Portage resident 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC