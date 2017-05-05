Toll road plan mystifies officials

The man behind a plan to build a privately-funded toll road from Grundy County, IL, to Michigan City has said he's talked to state transportation planners and legislators, but the proposal remains a mystery - and far-fetched -- to them. Frank Patton, chairman of Great Lakes Basin Transportation, wants his $4 billion Daniel Burnham Expressway to extend 125 miles with 18 or so intersections at major highways.

